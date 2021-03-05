UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Feared Killed In Clashes With IRGC In Iran's Southeast - UN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Over 20 People Feared Killed in Clashes With IRGC in Iran's Southeast - UN

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Nearly two dozens of people may have been killed during clashes with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Rupert Colville, the spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Friday.

"In Iran, we condemn use of force violations in recent weeks by the ... IRGC and state security forces against unarmed fuel couriers and protesters belonging to the Baluch minority, which has reportedly led to the killing of at least 12 individuals, including at least two minors. ... According to some estimates, which we are unable to confirm, as many as 23 people may have been killed in all," Colville said in a statement.

The UN official added that the verification of the death toll had been complicated by the disruptions of mobile data networks.

"We are deeply concerned by the widespread shutdown of the internet across several cities in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, with the apparent purpose of preventing access to information about what is happening there," Colville noted.

The clashes and the unrest in the area reportedly started on February 22, when the IRGC soldiers killed at least 10 fuel couriers.

The killings, according to Colville, sparked protests in several cities in the province, during which the IRGC and security forces used live ammunition, killing at least two more people and injuring dozens of others. According to local authorities, one police officer has also been killed during the protests

