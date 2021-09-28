UrduPoint.com

Over 20 People Hospitalized After Explosion In Sweden's Gothenburg - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Between 20 and 25 people were hospitalized after the explosion in a residential building in Sweden's southwestern town of Gothenburg, Swedish media outlets, including Aftonbladet daily newspaper, reported on Tuesday.

The explosion took place at around 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT) in the center of the city. In addition, there were also fire outbreaks in several buildings. Between 100 and 200 people were evacuated.

At least three people were heavily injured.

