Over 20 People in Hospital as Plane Makes Hard Landing in Istanbul Airport- Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 21 people were hospitalized after an aircraft of Turkish Pegasus airline made a hard landing in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the city administration said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) As many as 21 people were hospitalized after an aircraft of Turkish Pegasus airline made a hard landing in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the city administration said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul, overran the runway during landing and broke into three parts.

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that the incident had resulted in some injuries, while no one had been killed.

"Twenty-one people were taken to hospital after the incident in Sabiha Gokcen Airport. There were 171 passengers and six crew members on board," Istanbul administration said in a statement.

The airport was closed. The Turkish prosecution has started a probe into the incident.