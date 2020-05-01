UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Injured As Extension To Hospital Collapses In Qatar - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Over 20 People Injured as Extension to Hospital Collapses in Qatar - Health Ministry

A total of 23 people were wounded, as an extension to Hazm Mebaireek hospital for COVID-19 patients in Qatar's Doha has collapsed due to strong winds and rainfalls, the Qatari Health Ministry said on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A total of 23 people were wounded, as an extension to Hazm Mebaireek hospital for COVID-19 patients in Qatar's Doha has collapsed due to strong winds and rainfalls, the Qatari Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Two tents attached to expand the hospital for COVID-19 patients treatment collapsed as a result of strong winds at a speed of 72 kilometers per hour [44.

7 miles per hour] and heavy rains, all patients were quickly evacuated, none of them were injured during the incident, but hospital workers who were engaged in evacuation suffered wounds, mostly small ones," the ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 patients were transferred to another hospital. The hospital's authorities pledged to investigate the incident.

Qatar has so far registered over 14,000 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities. More than 12,500 people are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

