Over 20 People Injured as Trains Collide in Iran - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) At least 23 people have been injured as a result of a collision of two trains in Iran, media reported.

A passenger train crashed on Wednesday into a cargo one in the northwestern province of Qazvin, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Mojtaba Khaledi, the chief of the Iranian emergency organization, all the injured people have been delivered to hospitals.

"This accident has not resulted in serious injuries," Khaledi said.

The authorities believe that the collision was caused by an error of railway employees.