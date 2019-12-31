Over 20 People Injured at Rallies Near US Embassy in Baghdad - Popular Mobilization Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 20 people protesting against the US recent attacks on Iraqi Shia militia targets were injured at mass rallies near the US embassy, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' press office said on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) More than 20 people protesting against the US recent attacks on Iraqi Shia militia targets were injured at mass rallies near the US embassy, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' press office said on Tuesday.

"More than 20 people were injured by bullets and tear gas bombs," the statement said.