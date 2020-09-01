Over 20 People Injured in Beirut Unrest - Lebanese Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) At least 21 people have been injured in clashes during anti-governmental protests in central Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, one wounded person was sent to the hospital. Twenty others were treated on the spot," the Red Cross wrote on Twitter.

The demonstration outside the parliament building in the Lebanese capital started on Tuesday afternoon and soon turned into riots. The protesters were throwing stones and firecrackers at the police, who in turn fired tear gas.

The protests have coincided with the three-day working visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Lebanon to hold talks with senior officials following the resignation of the country's cabinet in the wake of the massive blast at the port of Beirut on August 4.

On Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun tasked the country's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, with forming a government as the new prime minister.

The blast, which has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, killed at least 190 people and left more than 6,500 others with injuries.