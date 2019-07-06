Over 20 People Injured in Explosion at Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan - Local Officials

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) At least 21 people were injured on Friday in a powerful explosion that hit a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni, local officials told Sputnik.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Earlier in the day, a number of attacks took place across Afghanistan.

Several explosions were staged in the province of Nangarhar, while mortar shells killed at least six people and wounded over 30 others in the northern province of Faryab.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.