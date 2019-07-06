UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 People Injured In Explosion At Mosque In Eastern Afghanistan - Local Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Over 20 People Injured in Explosion at Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan - Local Officials

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) At least 21 people were injured on Friday in a powerful explosion that hit a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni, local officials told Sputnik.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Earlier in the day, a number of attacks took place across Afghanistan.

Several explosions were staged in the province of Nangarhar, while mortar shells killed at least six people and wounded over 30 others in the northern province of Faryab.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Russia Ghazni 2015 Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes agreement for transitional period in ..

27 minutes ago

UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princes ..

27 minutes ago

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

1 hour ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

1 hour ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

2 hours ago

Cricket: World Cup table

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.