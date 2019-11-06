UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Injured In Tear Gas Attack At Anti-Government Protests In Baghdad - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

Over 20 People Injured in Tear Gas Attack at Anti-Government Protests in Baghdad - Reports

Twenty-five people suffered from the effects of tear gas that was deployed by police on Wednesday during anti-government protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, national media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Twenty-five people suffered from the effects of tear gas that was deployed by police on Wednesday during anti-government protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, national media reported.

The individuals inhaled smoke after law enforcement officers resorted to firing tear gas, according to the Al-Sumaria broadcaster.

In a separate Wednesday incident, two people were killed and one more was injured as security officers gave warning shots near the Central Bank's building, the Shafaq news agency reported, citing witnesses.

All the victims were reportedly employees of the Central Bank.

The nationwide protests began in early October and have since escalated. People are demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As the rallies grew more violent, the government was forced to declare a curfew and cut Internet access in Baghdad and other regions, with the exception of Iraqi Kurdistan.

