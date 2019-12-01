UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Killed, 21 Injured In Bus Crash In Tunisia - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Over 20 People Killed, 21 Injured in Bus Crash in Tunisia - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A tourist bus crashed on Sunday in Tunisia, leaving 22 people killed and 21 more injured, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry's statement, there were 43 people in the bus, which belonged to one of the tourist operators working in the North African country.

Further details of the incident have not been disclosed.

