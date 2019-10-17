Over 20 People Killed, 29 Injured in Major Road Accident in Sudan - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 21 people were killed and 29 others were injured as a result of a major road accident on Wednesday in Sudan's province of North Kurdufan, media reported.

Local SUNA news agency reported, citing a source at road traffic police that such a large number of casualties was caused by the collision of two buses ” a tourist and a passenger one.

No other details have been provided so far.