UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 People Killed, 29 Injured In Major Road Accident In Sudan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Over 20 People Killed, 29 Injured in Major Road Accident in Sudan - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 21 people were killed and 29 others were injured as a result of a major road accident on Wednesday in Sudan's province of North Kurdufan, media reported.

Local SUNA news agency reported, citing a source at road traffic police that such a large number of casualties was caused by the collision of two buses ” a tourist and a passenger one.

No other details have been provided so far.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Road Accident Traffic Sudan Media

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

1 hour ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

2 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

1 hour ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

1 hour ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

2 hours ago

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.