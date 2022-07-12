UrduPoint.com

Over 20 People Killed, 50 Injured In Gang Clash In Haitian Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Over 20 People Killed, 50 Injured in Gang Clash in Haitian Capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Sputnik) - At least 20 people were killed and 50 others were injured as a result of clashes between armed gangs in the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince, authorities said on Monday.

The disturbances erupted on Friday when members of the G-9 gang attacked their rival gang, G-Pep. The Cite Soleil district in the north of the city suffered the most.

"Clashes between G-9 and G-Pep in Cite Soleil killed at least 20 people, with more than 50 were injured ... Some of them badly (injured)," the district head, Joel Janeus, told the Nouvelliste newspaper.

According to Janeus, it is impossible to establish the exact number of the dead, as both gangs burned the bodies of killed opponents in the territory they control.

There had been no state power institutions in Cite Soleil for a year.

"There are no policemen in our commune, no magistrate's court. The state needs to come back to offer an alternative to these young people who are killing each other," Janeus added.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis. According to official data, more than 200 people were abducted for ransom or murder in May alone, with more than 500 such cases since the beginning of the year.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Young Port-au-Prince May July Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.