Over 20 People Killed, 50 Injured in Gang Clash in Haitian Capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Sputnik) - At least 20 people were killed and 50 others were injured as a result of clashes between armed gangs in the Haitian capital city of Port-au-Prince, authorities said on Monday.

The disturbances erupted on Friday when members of the G-9 gang attacked their rival gang, G-Pep. The Cite Soleil district in the north of the city suffered the most.

"Clashes between G-9 and G-Pep in Cite Soleil killed at least 20 people, with more than 50 were injured ... Some of them badly (injured)," the district head, Joel Janeus, told the Nouvelliste newspaper.

According to Janeus, it is impossible to establish the exact number of the dead, as both gangs burned the bodies of killed opponents in the territory they control.

There had been no state power institutions in Cite Soleil for a year.

"There are no policemen in our commune, no magistrate's court. The state needs to come back to offer an alternative to these young people who are killing each other," Janeus added.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis. According to official data, more than 200 people were abducted for ransom or murder in May alone, with more than 500 such cases since the beginning of the year.