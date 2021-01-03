Over 20 People Killed as Roof Collapses at Crematorium in Northern India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) At least 22 people have died, several others were injured and some are feared trapped under the rubble at the collapsed crematorium in the Indian city of Muradnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, 38 people who attended the funeral have been rescued.

The rescue operation continues with local police and firefighters present at the site.

Those injured have been hospitalized, the broadcaster added.

The Indian president and prime minister expressed their condolences over the loss of lives. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief and instructed that financial assistance in the amount of 200,000 rupees ($2,700) be paid to the families of each victim.

The minister also instructed the local authorities to investigate the causes of the incident.