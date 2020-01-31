Over 20 People Killed by Militants in Eastern Part of DR Congo - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) At least 21 people have been killed in a series of attacks in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

The attacks took place in the Beni territory of the province of North Kivu and were allegedly committed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, the Actualite news outlet reported.

One of the attacks occurred in the settlement of Mantumbi, leaving 11 people dead, while another major incident in the settlement of Mamove killed six civilians, including a toddler.

Three people were killed in the settlement of Mulolya and one more in Aveli. One house was set on fire in Mamove.

DR Congo has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).