UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 People Killed By Militants In Eastern Part Of DR Congo - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:40 AM

Over 20 People Killed by Militants in Eastern Part of DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) At least 21 people have been killed in a series of attacks in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

The attacks took place in the Beni territory of the province of North Kivu and were allegedly committed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, the Actualite news outlet reported.

One of the attacks occurred in the settlement of Mantumbi, leaving 11 people dead, while another major incident in the settlement of Mamove killed six civilians, including a toddler.

Three people were killed in the settlement of Mulolya and one more in Aveli. One house was set on fire in Mamove.

DR Congo has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Fire Russia Beni Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

6 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

6 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

6 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

6 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.