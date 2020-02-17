Over 20 People Killed in Attack on Village Church in Northern Burkina Faso - Official

Unknown assailants attacked a village in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 24 people, Salfo Kabore, the governor of the northern Sahel region, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Unknown assailants attacked a village in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 24 people, Salfo Kabore, the governor of the northern Sahel region, said on Monday.

"On Sunday, February 16, an armed group of terrorists broke into the village of Pansi ... and attacked civilians ... According to preliminary information, 24 people, including a pastor, were killed," the governor said, as quoted by the Koaci news outlet.

Another 18 people were injured in the attack and some were kidnapped.

The governor noted that before starting the massacre, the attackers separated the local residents from those visiting the village.

According to the outlet, the attackers targeted a protestant church in Pansi as parishioners gathered there for Sunday service.

The northern part of the West African country has for years been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia).