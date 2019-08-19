Over 20 People Killed in Flash Floods in Northern India - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Over 20 people were killed in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state due to floods following heavy rains in the region, local media reported.

According to the Times of India news outlet, at least 22 people were killed in the state.

Over 600 roads, including 13 major highways, have been blocked to due mudslides caused by the heavy rains in the region.

Around 530 residents of Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated and over 1,400 people are in need of humanitarian aid at the moment.

Another eight remain missing in the state of Uttarakhand, the outlet said.

Earlier in the week, the India Today news outlet reported that a total of 225 people had been killed in the India due to heavy rains throughout the country. The states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been hit the hardest by the current monsoon season.