UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 People Killed In Flash Floods In Northern India - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:20 AM

Over 20 People Killed in Flash Floods in Northern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Over 20 people were killed in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state due to floods following heavy rains in the region, local media reported.

According to the Times of India news outlet, at least 22 people were killed in the state.

Over 600 roads, including 13 major highways, have been blocked to due mudslides caused by the heavy rains in the region.

Around 530 residents of Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated and over 1,400 people are in need of humanitarian aid at the moment.

Another eight remain missing in the state of Uttarakhand, the outlet said.

Earlier in the week, the India Today news outlet reported that a total of 225 people had been killed in the India due to heavy rains throughout the country. The states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been hit the hardest by the current monsoon season.

Related Topics

India Media Rains

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Friday: Update ..

7 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

8 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

8 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

10 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.