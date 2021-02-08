CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Twenty four people were found dead after rainwater flooded a textile workshop situated in Morocco's northern city of Tangier on Monday, the state-run MAP news agency reported.

The textile clandestine unit located in the basement of a residential villa in Tangier's El Mers district witnessed a flood on Monday morning, the news agency said.

The local authorities, including security and civil defense forces, arrived at the scene and rescued another 10 people, who were then taken to local hospitals to receive necessary aid.

Operations are still underway to rescue the rest of those possibly trapped in there, according to the agency.

An investigation to disclose the incident's circumstances under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office has been opened. The total count of unit's workers is yet to be determined.