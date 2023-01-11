UrduPoint.com

Over 20 People Killed Or Injured In Explosion Near Foreign Ministry In Kabul - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 05:51 PM

More than 20 people were killed or injured in an explosion near the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul, AFP reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) More than 20 people were killed or injured in an explosion near the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that an explosion occurred in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and shots were heard nearby.

