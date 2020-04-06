UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Recovered From COVID19 In Russia In Past 24 Hours - Deputy Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) In the past 24 hours, 22 coronavirus patients in Russia have been released from hospitals, Russian Deputy Minister of Health Oleg Salagay said.

"An additional 22 recovered individuals released from hospitals in the past 24 hours. About 700,000 tests have been carried out ... The number of tests completed daily is increasing and today it has reached 58,000 per day," Salagay wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the latest data from the Russian government, a total of 355 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Russia. The total death toll from the infection is 45, while the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Russia is 5,389 (658 of them registered in the past 24 hours).

Russia has already carried out over 697,000 coronavirus tests, according to government figures.

Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer rights protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday that measures undertaken by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 outbreak had so far helped to prevent an "explosive growth" in the number of cases across the country.

Popova stressed that it is extremely important for Russian nationals to observe the self-isolation regime currently enforced in the country, as the measure helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus across Russia.

