BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) At least 22 people, including six police officers, were injured during anti-government protests in the Peruvian city of Cusco ” one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country ” on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to the RPP broadcaster, protesters attempted to reach Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cusco and seize it.

They started throwing rocks at the police, blocking their way to the airport, and injured six police officers.

Peru has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since early December when President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested on charges of a coup attempt after he tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree. Dina Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, was sworn in as the president.

At least 46 people have died since the start of the protests.