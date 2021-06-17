Over 20 Police Injured in New Clashes Outside Notorious Berlin Squat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Over 20 Berlin police officers were injured on Thursday in clashes with far-left activists that continued into the second day outside a notorious squat at 94 Rigaer Street.

"More than 20 colleagues were hurt. They stayed on duty. Their attackers used firecrackers and fire extinguishers," a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

Police said 63 officers were injured during Wednesday's standoff after the home's residents denied a fire inspector entry to the notorious anarchist squat in eastern Berlin.

Protesters hurled stones from the roofs and sprayed officers with paint. Police used water cannon to break up the crowd and put out fires burning atop improvised barricades.

Police eventually forced their way into the occupied building on Thursday afternoon, a Sputnik correspondent said. The area around one of the last holdouts in the trendy Friedrichshain borough has been cordoned off.