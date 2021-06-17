UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Police Injured In New Clashes Outside Notorious Berlin Squat

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Over 20 Police Injured in New Clashes Outside Notorious Berlin Squat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Over 20 Berlin police officers were injured on Thursday in clashes with far-left activists that continued into the second day outside a notorious squat at 94 Rigaer Street.

"More than 20 colleagues were hurt. They stayed on duty. Their attackers used firecrackers and fire extinguishers," a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

Police said 63 officers were injured during Wednesday's standoff after the home's residents denied a fire inspector entry to the notorious anarchist squat in eastern Berlin.

Protesters hurled stones from the roofs and sprayed officers with paint. Police used water cannon to break up the crowd and put out fires burning atop improvised barricades.

Police eventually forced their way into the occupied building on Thursday afternoon, a Sputnik correspondent said. The area around one of the last holdouts in the trendy Friedrichshain borough has been cordoned off.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Water Berlin From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

17 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

17 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

36 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

44 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.