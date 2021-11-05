Over 20 Rallies Planned in Seoul on Weekend As COVID-19 Restrictions Eased - Reports

The South Korean capital is expected to see more than 20 different rallies on the weekend after the COVID-19 related restrictions of public gatherings were eased, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing police

Before the launch of the "living with COVID-19" strategy on Monday, all the demonstrations were forbidden in South Korea.

However, under the new strategy, not more than 499 people can take part in rallies, given all the protesters are fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Around 3,000 participants from 20 various civic and political groups have already informed the police about their intention to stage rallies on the weekend.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency told the media that it will ensure the freedom of assembly, however, the police might impose some restrictions, if more people come to rallies than reported.