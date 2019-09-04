Over 20 Rebel Tories Expelled From Conservative Party Following Vote Against Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A total of 21 members of the ruling Conservative Party have been expelled from the group, following their vote against leader of the party, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an effort to block a no-deal Brexit,

On Tuesday, UK lawmakers voted in favor of taking control of Wednesday's parliamentary agenda, signaling a major defeat for Johnson.

The parliament voted in favor 328 to 301, with 21 members of Johnson's own Conservative party voting against him.

The Conservative chief whip, Mark Spencer, called the rebel Tories, including former Chancellor Philip Hammond and Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill, and stripped them of their whip, meaning they have been expelled from the party.

Following Tuesday's vote, Johnson announced that he would call on snap elections, saying he saw this as the only solution to the political crisis in the country surrounding Brexit.