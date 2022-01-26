Over 20 Russian navy ships hold military drill in Black Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 20 Russian navy ships started a military drill in the Black Sea on Wednesday, a Defense Ministry statement said.

The goal of the drill is to train safe maneuvering in areas with heavy shipping, establish communications, and organize air defense at sea, the statement added.

The ministry pointed out that this is part of a series of training planned for January and February.

On Jan. 20, the Russian Defense Ministry announced it has scheduled in January and February a series of exercises "in all areas of responsibility" for the Russian navy.

Over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 units of military equipment, about 10,000 military personnel will be engaged in the exercises.