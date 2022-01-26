UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Russian Navy Ships Hold Military Drill In Black Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Over 20 Russian navy ships hold military drill in Black Sea

More than 20 Russian navy ships started a military drill in the Black Sea on Wednesday, a Defense Ministry statement said

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 20 Russian navy ships started a military drill in the Black Sea on Wednesday, a Defense Ministry statement said.

The goal of the drill is to train safe maneuvering in areas with heavy shipping, establish communications, and organize air defense at sea, the statement added.

The ministry pointed out that this is part of a series of training planned for January and February.

On Jan. 20, the Russian Defense Ministry announced it has scheduled in January and February a series of exercises "in all areas of responsibility" for the Russian navy.

Over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 units of military equipment, about 10,000 military personnel will be engaged in the exercises.

Related Topics

Russia January February All

Recent Stories

Details of U13 and U16 boys tournaments announced

Details of U13 and U16 boys tournaments announced

9 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Sound X - Premium Dual-Subwoofer, Bluetooth ..

HUAWEI Sound X - Premium Dual-Subwoofer, Bluetooth Speaker, now in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Wo ..

Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women concludes at Rangers Club

24 minutes ago
 First game to set tone in T20 WC: Hafeez

First game to set tone in T20 WC: Hafeez

57 seconds ago
 4 Pakistani students qualify for Asian Championshi ..

4 Pakistani students qualify for Asian Championship 2022

58 seconds ago
 Turkish honey exported to 55 countries in 2021

Turkish honey exported to 55 countries in 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>