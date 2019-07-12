UrduPoint.com
Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals On Cooperation At Public Forum

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:05 PM

More than 20 Russian and Turkish universities signed memorandums of cooperation on Friday at the Russian-Turkish Public Forum held in Russia's city of St.Petersburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The agreements were signed at the second bilateral forum of university rectors.

From the Turkish side, the signatories include Ankara University, Bosphorus University, and Social Sciences University of Ankara, among others.

From the Russian side, the deals have been signed by St.Petersburg State University, RUDN University and Kazan Federal University.

The agreements will help facilitate student exchanges, knowledge sharing and joint research.

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business started on Wednesday and will run through Friday.

