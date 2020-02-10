UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

Over 20 Russians Injured as Two Speedboats Collide Near Phuket - Embassy

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Over 20 Russians have sustained injuries of various degrees of severity as two speedboats have collided near the Thai island of Phuket, the head of the consular department of the Russian embassy in Thailand told Sputnik on Monday.

"Two speedboats have collided. There was only the Thai crew on board of one of them, while there were 39 Russian tourists on board of the second one.

Over 20 Russians have sustained injuries of various degrees of severity," Vladimir Pronin said.

As many as 21 Russians and three Thai nationals have been taken to hospital, Pronin said, adding that the condition of several people is assessed as grave.

Meanwhile, five Russians have already left hospitals, the diplomat added.

The staffers of the consular department who stay at Phuket are now visiting the hospitals to learn about the condition of the injured Russians and to see whether they need any help, according to Pronin.

