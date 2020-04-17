UrduPoint.com
Over 20 Servicemen Killed, Injured In Clashes With Militants In Philippines - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:46 PM

Eleven servicemen were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of clashes with members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, which is associated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), in the province of Sulu in the Philippines, the Rappler news portal reported on Friday citing the country's armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Eleven servicemen were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of clashes with members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, which is associated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), in the province of Sulu in the Philippines, the Rappler news portal reported on Friday citing the country's armed forces.

According to the news portal, during a strike operation against the group, Philippine soldiers encountered around 40 of its members, which resulted in an hour-long firefight.

There are also some casualties among the militants, however the exact number remains unknown, the media added.

Since January 2019, has experienced several terrorist attacks, including explosions near a church in the province of Sulu, which killed 15 civilians and five military personnel, as well as injured 111 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. In addition, in late July, 11 people died in an explosion in the city of Lamitan, with Abu Sayyaf claiming responsibility.

