Over 20 Ships Of Russia's Navy Conduct Drills In Black Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Over 20 Ships of Russia's Navy Conduct Drills in Black Sea

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) More than 20 ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet have conducted joint exercises with crews of attack aircraft, the fleet's press service said on Tuesday.

"More than 20 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have worked out joint training with the crews of the Su-25SM3 attack aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense Association of the Southern Military District as part of the control check of the fleet forces during the winter training period," the press service said.

