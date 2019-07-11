Over 20 Smuggled Russian Children Died in Syria Since March - Rights Advocate

(@imziishan)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) More than 20 Russian children smuggled to Syria by parents who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia ) have died there because of armed hostilities and diseases over the past four months, a member of the Chechen human rights council and the working group on repatriating children from middle Eastern conflict zones, Kheda Saratova, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They died fleeing from terrorists on their way from Baghouz to Al-Hawl refugee camp since March this year. The data is accurate. These children are Russian citizens. Some of them were injured in shelling, others passed away having been tormented by diseases and hunger," Saratova said, putting forward a list of surnames of children aged between 1 month and 18 years.

According to Saratova, more than 2,000 children and 1,000 women are still in Syria, mainly in refugee camps which are known to have extremely poor living conditions. She stressed the importance of rescuing them without any bureaucratic delays.

In 2017, Moscow embarked on a mission to evacuate the Russian children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by their parents after a story filmed by the RT broadcaster about a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian minors. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, 90 children have already been brought to Russia. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova has said that the operation will be completed in August.