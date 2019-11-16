Over 20 Subway Stations Closed in Paris in Run-Up to Yellow Vest Anniversary Protests

More than 20 subway and express train (RER) stations were shut down in Paris on Saturday morning in the run-up to protests as the yellow vest movement marks its first anniversary this weekend

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) More than 20 subway and express train (RER) stations were shut down in Paris on Saturday morning in the run-up to protests as the yellow vest movement marks its first anniversary this weekend.

The movement plans large-scale weekend protests, including those unauthorized, across France.

"On Saturday, November 16, by order of the police prefecture, starting from 7:00 a.m. [6:00 GMT], some stations/transport hubs are closed to the public in the run-up to numerous demonstrations in public places," public transport company RATP said in a statement.

In particular, the stations near Champs-Elysees - a traditional venue for protests - will be closed. The stations near the Eiffel Tower, the Place de la Concorde and the National Assembly will also be shut down.

The train services on metro lines 2 and 6 will be completely suspended.

In addition, over 50 bus routes will also be affected, with the routes either shortened or changed to avoid blocked streets.

The planned time when the transport services will return to normal is not reported.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France on November 17, 2018. The protests were initially triggered by the government's intention to increase fuel taxes. Even though the authorities abandoned the plan and introduced a set of measures to improve the socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend to express their wider discontent with the government's policies.