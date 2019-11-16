UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Subway Stations Closed In Paris In Run-Up To Yellow Vest Anniversary Protests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Over 20 Subway Stations Closed in Paris in Run-Up to Yellow Vest Anniversary Protests

More than 20 subway and express train (RER) stations were shut down in Paris on Saturday morning in the run-up to protests as the yellow vest movement marks its first anniversary this weekend

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) More than 20 subway and express train (RER) stations were shut down in Paris on Saturday morning in the run-up to protests as the yellow vest movement marks its first anniversary this weekend.

The movement plans large-scale weekend protests, including those unauthorized, across France.

"On Saturday, November 16, by order of the police prefecture, starting from 7:00 a.m. [6:00 GMT], some stations/transport hubs are closed to the public in the run-up to numerous demonstrations in public places," public transport company RATP said in a statement.

In particular, the stations near Champs-Elysees - a traditional venue for protests - will be closed. The stations near the Eiffel Tower, the Place de la Concorde and the National Assembly will also be shut down.

The train services on metro lines 2 and 6 will be completely suspended.

In addition, over 50 bus routes will also be affected, with the routes either shortened or changed to avoid blocked streets.

The planned time when the transport services will return to normal is not reported.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France on November 17, 2018. The protests were initially triggered by the government's intention to increase fuel taxes. Even though the authorities abandoned the plan and introduced a set of measures to improve the socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend to express their wider discontent with the government's policies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police France Company Metro Paris November 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Shane Watson excited for PSL matches

5 minutes ago

Loan disbursement under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programm ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Gas Price Hikes Spark Protests Throughout S ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan will have new Prime Minister next year, s ..

38 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan rolled back BJP's fundamental ideolo ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) to la ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.