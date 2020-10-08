Over 20 Taliban Militants Killed in Security Operation in Afghan Province of Ghor - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Afghan security forces have conducted an operation in the central province of Ghor, leaving 24 militants from the Taliban Islamist movement killed and 14 more injured, regional police said on Thursday.

According to police, one serviceman was also killed in the operation conducted on Wednesday.

The security forces have also seized motorcycles, weapons and ammunition during the operation.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.

Afghanistan is still facing the wave of violence despite the ongoing reconciliation talks between the Taliban and the national government in the Qatari capital of Doha.