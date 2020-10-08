UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Taliban Militants Killed In Security Operation In Afghan Province Of Ghor - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Over 20 Taliban Militants Killed in Security Operation in Afghan Province of Ghor - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Afghan security forces have conducted an operation in the central province of Ghor, leaving 24 militants from the Taliban Islamist movement killed and 14 more injured, regional police said on Thursday.

According to police, one serviceman was also killed in the operation conducted on Wednesday.

The security forces have also seized motorcycles, weapons and ammunition during the operation.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.

Afghanistan is still facing the wave of violence despite the ongoing reconciliation talks between the Taliban and the national government in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Police Doha From Government

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

9 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

9 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

10 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

9 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

9 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.