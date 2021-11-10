Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militants Active in Afghanistan - Moscow

There are over 20 terrorist groups with more than 23,000 members active in Afghanistan at the moment, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) There are over 20 terrorist groups with more than 23,000 members active in Afghanistan at the moment, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The main threat emanating from the Afghan direction remains terrorism.

According to various estimates, at the moment more than 20 terrorist structures with a total number of over 23,000 militants are operating in Afghanistan," Patrushev told reporters.

The Russian official added that an increase in the number of refugees from Afghanistan is a threat to regional stability as there are risks that terrorists may enter neighboring countries.