UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militants Active In Afghanistan - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:52 PM

Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militants Active in Afghanistan - Moscow

There are over 20 terrorist groups with more than 23,000 members active in Afghanistan at the moment, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) There are over 20 terrorist groups with more than 23,000 members active in Afghanistan at the moment, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The main threat emanating from the Afghan direction remains terrorism.

According to various estimates, at the moment more than 20 terrorist structures with a total number of over 23,000 militants are operating in Afghanistan," Patrushev told reporters.

The Russian official added that an increase in the number of refugees from Afghanistan is a threat to regional stability as there are risks that terrorists may enter neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia May From Refugee

Recent Stories

Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Pot ..

Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Potential Coup Before Capitol Rio ..

48 seconds ago
 US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Af ..

US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Afghan Economy - Russia's Patrus ..

50 seconds ago
 Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#03 ..

Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#039;intense interest&#039; from ..

8 minutes ago
 Estonian-Belarusian Trade Hits Record High Despite ..

Estonian-Belarusian Trade Hits Record High Despite Western Sanctions - Reports

51 seconds ago
 Iran say won't sign climate deal while under sanct ..

Iran say won't sign climate deal while under sanctions

53 seconds ago
 Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.