UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Thai Tourists Missing In South Korea During Sightseeing Trip - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Over 20 Thai Tourists Missing in South Korea During Sightseeing Trip - Reports

Twenty-three Thai tourists, who arrived at the international airport Muan in southeastern South Korea last week, went missing and out of contact, South Korean media reported on Monday citing the Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Twenty-three Thai tourists, who arrived at the international airport Muan in southeastern South Korea last week, went missing and out of contact, South Korean media reported on Monday citing the Justice Ministry.

The ministry stated that 174 tourists from Thailand had arrived at the Muan airport on a charter flight from Bangkok on January 30 to visit main sightseeing places in the province South Jeolla, however, 23 of them missed the return flight scheduled for Sunday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Ten of them disappeared shortly after the arrival from Thailand, while the rest 13 left their group and went missing on the fourth day of the sightseeing tour, the news outlet reported.

The Justice Ministry said it was making every possible effort to find the missing Thais. The reason for their disappearance remains unclear.

International flights to the Muan airport were resumed last July after more than a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions. The charter flight from Thailand was the first charter flight to arrive in Muan since the start of the pandemic, Yonhap reported.

The government of South Jeolla intended to attract around 2,400 Thai tourists through chartered flights until the end of March, however, this incident may have a negative impact on these plans, according to the report.

Related Topics

Thailand Visit Bangkok South Korea North Korea January March May July Sunday Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

20 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree ..

The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree to promote joint research

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer for coloniza ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on ..

EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil in January

9 minutes ago
 AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AI ..

AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AIIF report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.