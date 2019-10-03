Over 20 US Paratroopers Injured During Training in Mississippi - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Over 20 US soldiers were injured during nighttime airborne drills at the Camp Shelby base in the US state of Mississippi, Chief of Media Relations for US Army Alaska John Pennell said.

The soldiers from the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division jumped from a C-130 plane and the wind drove them away from the intended landing site to a group of pine trees, the WDAM7 broadcaster reported.

"At this time we're tracking 22 injuries with 15 treated by medics in the field and seven transported to local hospitals," Pennell said, as quoted by the tv channel.

The servicemen reportedly sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Pennell added that an investigation into the incident had been already launched.