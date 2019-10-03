UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 US Paratroopers Injured During Training In Mississippi - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Over 20 US Paratroopers Injured During Training in Mississippi - Army

Over 20 US soldiers were injured during nighttime airborne drills at the Camp Shelby base in the US state of Mississippi, Chief of Media Relations for US Army Alaska John Pennell said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Over 20 US soldiers were injured during nighttime airborne drills at the Camp Shelby base in the US state of Mississippi, Chief of Media Relations for US Army Alaska John Pennell said.

The soldiers from the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division jumped from a C-130 plane and the wind drove them away from the intended landing site to a group of pine trees, the WDAM7 broadcaster reported.

"At this time we're tracking 22 injuries with 15 treated by medics in the field and seven transported to local hospitals," Pennell said, as quoted by the tv channel.

The servicemen reportedly sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

Pennell added that an investigation into the incident had been already launched.

Related Topics

Injured Army SITE Media TV From

Recent Stories

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

9 minutes ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

9 minutes ago

Mark Coles steps down as national women's team coa ..

9 minutes ago

Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coa ..

10 minutes ago

'Accidental Americans' file EU suit against France ..

10 minutes ago

Israel Arrests 13 Palestinian Terrorism Suspects i ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.