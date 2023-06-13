UrduPoint.com

Over 20 US Soldiers Injured In Helicopter Accident In Syria - Central Command

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A recent helicopter accident in northeastern Syria has left 22 US soldiers injured, with 10 of them hospitalized to higher care facilities, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

The accident took place last Sunday, on June 11, the command said.

"A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in injuries of various degrees to 22 U.S. service members. The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside of the CENTCOM AOR (area of responsibility)," the command tweeted.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, CENTCOM said, adding however that "no enemy fire was reported" before the mishap.

