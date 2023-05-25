Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formidable Shield NATO Drills-UK Rear Admiral

UrduPoint.com

Over 20 warships and submarines are participating in NATO's 2023 Formidable Shield exercise in Europe, UK Rear Admiral and Deputy Commander of STRIKFORNATO James Morley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Over 20 warships and submarines are participating in NATO's 2023 Formidable Shield exercise in Europe, UK Rear Admiral and Deputy Commander of STRIKFORNATO James Morley said on Thursday.

"We brought together more than 20 ships and submarines, 35 aircraft, and 8 ground-based units, including US Marine Corps HIMARS and Norwegian advanced surface-to-air missile system," Morley told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

All participants are working together to counter the broad range of subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic missile targets, he added.

"Formidable Shield combines routine tactical training with the most offensive and defensive live missile-fire events that you will see anywhere in the world," Morley said.

He emphasized that the exercise represents an opportunity for NATO allied air, land, and maritime forces to come together to improve the integration combat credibility.

British Rear Admiral also noted that the conflict in Ukraine does not affect the exercises, which demonstrate the mutual commitments of NATO allies to deter aggression and to defend the alliances' territory.

Formidable Shield is a biannual drill that is happening on May 8-26 this year with the participation of 13 NATO allied and partner nations, including approximately 4,000 personnel from across the alliance.

