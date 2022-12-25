Over 20 Weather-Related Deaths Reported in US Amid Dangerous Winter Storm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Nearly two dozen weather-related fatalities have been reported in the United States amid a winter storm, according to NBC News.

The 23 deaths have occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan, NBC news said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that at least 15 weather-related deaths had been reported in the country amid unusually freezing weather.

Four people died in car accidents caused by the winter storm in Ohio, three people died in Kansas, three in Kentucky, while Wisconsin, Tennessee and Missouri reported one death each due to extreme weather conditions.

Another two people died in New York as ambulance cars could not reach their homes, according to CNN.

The storm damaged power lines and left over 1.7 million US households and businesses without power, according to US media reports. Over 2,600 flights have been canceled across the United states, with especially difficult situations reported in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Denver.