Over 200 Amateur Fishermen Evacuated From Ice Floe Off Russia's Sakhalin - Rescuers

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, January 26 (Sputnik) - Russian emergency units rescued 217 amateur fishermen who had got trapped on an ice floe near the southern coast of Russia's Sakhalin island on Sunday, the regional office of the Russian emergencies ministry has said.

The incident took place near Cape Svobodny in Mordvinov Bay.

About 600 ice fishing lovers got cut off from the shore because of an ice crack. Some of them left the ice floe on their own, while the rest were brought ashore by rescuers.

"At 6:30 p.m. [7:30 GMT], all amateur fishermen who needed evacuation were brought to the shore by rescuers. None of those rescued sought medical aid," the ministry said, specifying that a total of 217 people had been rescued.

The rescue operation involved 20 people, four boats and one amphibious hovercraft Hivus-10.

