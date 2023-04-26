UrduPoint.com

Over 200 Buildings Damaged By Fire In 3 Russian Regions In One Day - Emergency Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Over 200 Buildings Damaged by Fire in 3 Russian Regions in One Day - Emergency Ministry

Two hundred buildings, including 147 residential houses, have been affected by large fires in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, Trans-Baikal Territory and the Republic of Bashkortostan since April 25, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Two hundred buildings, including 147 residential houses, have been affected by large fires in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, Trans-Baikal Territory and the Republic of Bashkortostan since April 25, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Fire departments managed to save over 1,500 residential houses from the fire. Unfortunately, 206 buildings, including 147 residential houses, were damaged as a result of the fire in seven localities," the ministry said.

More than 505 people and 138 units of equipment, including two fire trains and an Mi-8 helicopter from the ministry's fleet, have been involved in extinguishing the fires, Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov said.

The situation was the direst in the Sverdlovsk Region in central Russia because of the dry and windy weather. All fires in the region except for the one in the Sos'va town have now been extinguished, and the areas where the fires were extinguished are being drenched while the burnt out structures are being dismantled to prevent reignition, the ministry said.

In Sos'va, where the fire started on Tuesday morning and one person has since been confirmed killed, local authorities declared a state of emergency, the ministry said.

All residents have been provided with necessary assistance, including temporary accommodation and restoration of documents, according to the ministry. Investigators are already working at the sites.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev to report on measures taken to help those who lost their houses in the fire at the upcoming May 2 meeting of members of the government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

