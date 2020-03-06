UrduPoint.com
Over 200 Canadians On Board Of Ship Held For Coronavirus Testing - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) More than two hundred Canadians are on board a Grand Princess cruise ship that is being held for coronavirus testing off San Francisco's coast, a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"There are 235 Canadians on the ship's manifest," the spokesperson said on Thursday. "Current passengers will be tested for the virus on the ship. At this time, there are no confirmed cases."

Earlier today, a California Department of Public Health spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that US health agencies are testing passengers aboard the ship for any potential infection. Some 2,500 passengers are reportedly on the ship. A company spokesperson told Sputnik that four Russians are among the crew.

The spokesperson for California's public health agency added that the testing on the ship is expected to take several hours and the kits will be taken to a nearby laboratory for results.

Last month, the Canadian government evacuated asymptomatic Canadians from Japan via a chartered flight. At least 47 Canadians tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, and were or are being treated at local hospitals.

Yesterday, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters that 3 to 4 Canadians remain in serious condition in hospital after contracting COVID-19 on board the cruise liner.

According to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 real-time tracker, there are more than 97,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide including over 53,700 who have recovered. More than 80,400 cases have been confirmed in China, the source of the outbreak that began in December.

