Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog In Central China Leaving One Dead - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Over 200 Cars Crash Amid Fog in Central China Leaving One Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) More than 200 vehicles were involved in a huge pile-up on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in the central Chinese province of Henan because of heavy fog, and at least one person died, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on a two-way road bridge in the city of Zhengzhou at around 7:40 local time on Wednesday (23:40 on Tuesday GMT) because of extremely foggy conditions and low visibility. At least one person died, Chinese Central Television (CCTV) said.

The pile-up involved more than 200 vehicles, according to preliminary estimates from rescuers at the scene. 11 fire trucks and 66 rescuers arrived immediately, media reported.

