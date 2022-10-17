UrduPoint.com

Over 200 Chinese Citizens Willing To Leave Ukraine - Embassy Data

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Over 200 Chinese Citizens Willing to Leave Ukraine - Embassy Data

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) More than 200 Chinese citizens have expressed willingness to leave the territory of Ukraine after a relevant warning was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

On Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, urged Chinese citizens to leave Ukraine amid security concerns.

As of 02:30 GMT on Monday, 180 Chinese citizens have filled out the evacuation registration form on the embassy's WeChat page. Another 36 people have filled out the self-evacuation form.

According to the Global Times newspaper, the evacuation was initiated as a preventive measure, aimed at protecting the well-being of Chinese citizens. In March, around 6,000 Chinese citizens were evacuated from Ukraine, according to Global Times.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said last Monday that Beijing hoped for a speedy de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine in light of the strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure were carried out throughout the past week.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Mao Beijing Vladimir Putin Kerch Kiev March October From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

24 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.