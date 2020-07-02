Over 200 COVID-19 Clusters Detected in France Since Start of Lockdown Exit - Minister

The French health authorities have identified some 200 clusters of the coronavirus since the country started lifting its pandemic restrictions on May 11, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, adding that the spread of the infection was effectively prevented with the help of a self-isolation regime and tracking technologies

"In Metropolitan France, we have identified more than 200 clusters since the beginning of the lockdown exit, but for ten consecutive weeks the number of cases is reduced and we have all the indicators that show that the situation is under control," Veran said on the RTL broadcaster.

The minister added that every cluster is being strictly monitored to prevent the infection from spreading.

Veran also said that the government had prepared a plan for a possible rebound of the epidemic, which did not include a return to lockdown measures.

Veran refused to comment on the investigation into the government's alleged management of the health crisis, which is being handled by the Republican Court of Justice, the only body empowered in France to consider complaints against government officials, after reports of acute shortages of face masks at the height of the epidemic.

Veran added that he supported former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, who had already been questioned by the National Assembly. Notably, she told the parliament that the "inventory management" of protective masks did not go back to the level of the minister of health.

Veran also said that he is to be heard in the National Assembly on June 28.

France is continuing to emerge from the two-month lockdown that was introduced in mid-March. Public places and various facilities are reopening, although some restrictions remain in effect, in particular, social distancing rules and the requirement to wear face masks.

As of Thursday, France has confirmed 202,981 COVID-19 cases and 29,864 related fatalities.