UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 Cuban Health Experts Arrive In S.Africa For Virus Fight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

Over 200 Cuban health experts arrive in S.Africa for virus fight

More than 200 Cuban doctors and health workers arrived in South Africa on Monday to help the fight against coronavirus, the presidency said

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 200 Cuban doctors and health workers arrived in South Africa on Monday to help the fight against coronavirus, the presidency said.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent with 4,546 infections, of which 87 have been fatal.

The delegation was met by a group of South African ministers as they landed in the early hours of the morning.

"217 Cuban health specialists and workers have arrived in South Africa today... to assist with the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," the presidency said in a statement.

They include epidemiology and public health experts, family physicians and healthcare technology engineers.

South Africa is in the final days of a strict nationwide lockdown that will be gradually eased from May 1.

The Cuban family physicians will help with a mass door-to-door screening and testing campaign launched at the beginning of April.

Over 168,000 people have been tested so far, including more than 13,500 in South Africa's most populous province Gauteng where the majority of cases have been recorded.

South Africa is the second country in the region to receive medical support from Cuba.

More than 250 Cuban doctors were sent to Angola earlier this month to help authorities combat the spread of COVID-19. Angola has recorded 25 coronavirus cases, including 2 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa Technology South Africa Cuba Angola April May Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

F1 season set for Austria start as French Grand Pr ..

16 seconds ago

Condor airline receives 550 mln euros in German st ..

7 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

5 minutes ago

Notre-Dame Restoration Resumes in Paris as Gov't P ..

5 minutes ago

Spain Records 331 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hou ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Forces Demine 4.9 Acres of Land Over Past 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.