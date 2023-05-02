UrduPoint.com

Over 200 Evacuated Russian Nationals Arrive From Sudan - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Over 200 Russian nationals, who were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan, have arrived in the motherland along with accompanying individuals and freight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Four Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered more than 200 people from Sudan to Russia along with their accompanying persons and cargo," the defense ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense department said that it had evacuated Russian diplomats, military officials, nationals of the Commonwealth of Independent States and other friendly countries from conflict-torn Sudan.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

