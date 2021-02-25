(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) As many as 207 families have been recommended to leave their homes in the Japanese prefecture of Tochigi over the wildfire in a mountainous area, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the fire erupted on Sunday and the emergency services cannot extinguish the blaze because of the dry and windy weather.

On late Wednesday, the fire hit the area of 76.5 hectares.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces have joined the firefighting operation.

The blaze has blocked the traffic on one of the nearby roads and destroyed a Shinto temple.