Over 200 Fijian Children Engaged In Child Labor Back To School: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:36 AM

About 231 children have been withdrawn by Fiji's Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations from child labor, Minister Parveen Kumar Bala said at the World Day Against Child Labour celebrations in Suva, capital of Fiji on Wednesday

Bala said some students have returned to school while others were admitted into technical training programs.

He acknowledged the support from stakeholders and strategic partners, partner ministries in making this happen and ensuring that Fijian children were given the best possible environment to grow and develop.

Bala stressed that the fight against child labor is a global one and Fiji needs to send children to schools so they can make their own dream a reality.

He said the government has previously worked with strategic partners in signing an inter-agency guideline in December 2015 and was working towards a National Policy on Child Labor to ensure a collective approach towards eradicating child labor.

Not all types of work carried out by children are considered child labor. Engagement of children or adolescents in work with no influence on their health and schooling is usually regarded positive.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) describes child labor as work that deprives children of their childhood, potential and dignity.

The theme for this year's celebration is "children shouldn't work in fields, but on dreams."

