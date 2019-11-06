Over 200 Journalists Hurt in Line of Duty in Ukraine in 2019 - Media Watchdog

Over 200 journalists have been hurt while doing their job in Ukraine this year, the head of a nonprofit seeking to increase media impact on the society said in parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Over 200 journalists have been hurt while doing their job in Ukraine this year, the head of a nonprofit seeking to increase media impact on the society said in parliament on Wednesday.

"During the first 10 months of this year, 208 journalists were hurt in Ukraine while doing their job," Oksana Romaniuk, director of the Kiev-based Institute of Mass Information, said.

She added that 147 of them were physically assaulted, many while working in the eastern conflict zone. Investigative journalists, she stated, was also one of the most targeted groups alongside camera crews who were attacked disproportionately while covering protests.

The Institute was created in 1995 by Ukrainian and foreign journalists and claims to receive funding from nongovernmental groups and private citizens.

Sergiy Tomilenko, the president of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, has complained for years about deteriorating security for media workers. He estimated that a journalist was attacked every fifth day in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday the creation of a council on freedom of speech and protection of journalists that would act as a consultative body, advising him on necessary measures.