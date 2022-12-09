UrduPoint.com

Over 200 Kosovar Police Officers Block Serb-Inhabited Kosovska Mitrovica City - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Over 200 Kosovar Police Officers Block Serb-Inhabited Kosovska Mitrovica City - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) More than 200 Kosovar armed special unit police officers, accompanied by armored equipment, has entered and blocked the Serb-Inhabited Kosovska Mitrovica city in the north of Kosovo, local media reported on Thursday.

The Kosovo Online portal cited the police as saying that they entered the city to ensure safety.

Police forces threw two shock bombs, the report said.

Citizens are gathering in the city's streets and discussing everything that is happening, the portal's correspondent reported. So far, there have been no incidents between them and the police.

The portal released a video showing chains of Kosovo police officers in the streets.

All cafes and stores are closed, and the situation remains tense, the report said.

