Over 200 Leaders Urge G7 To Help Vaccinate Poorer Countries - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Over 200 Leaders Urge G7 to Help Vaccinate Poorer Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Over 200 prominent figures across the world, including ex-prime ministers and ministers, have called on the G7 leaders to allocate two-thirds of the $66 billion needed to vaccinate poorer countries, The Guardian reported.

"Support from the G7 and G20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest, and as described by the IMF [International Monetary Fund] is 'the best public investment in history'," a letter seen by The Guardian reads.

According to the newspaper, the letter pleads the G7 leaders, who will gather in the United Kingdom's Cornwall from June 11-13, to help those in need.

The letter argues that "no one anywhere is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe everywhere".

The letter is said to have been signed by ex-prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as former UN Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon, 15 former African leaders and Nobel Laureate for economics Bengt Holmström, among others.

During the G7 summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call on the G7 leaders to commit to vaccinating the world's entire population against the coronavirus by the end of 2022.

